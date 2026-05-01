Olivia Rodrigo gets the Clasico treatment! Barcelona reveal latest kit collaboration as ‘Brutal’ pop star follows in the footsteps of Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott & Drake

Rodrigo expressed her excitement about seeing her personal branding featured on one of football’s most recognisable kits. Additionally, as before, Rodrigo will perform on the evening of May 8 at an iconic city venue transformed into a live music venue. This private concert will be exclusive to his fans, known as "Livies," who will receive invitations from Spotify based on their listening activity on the world's most popular streaming platform.

"Seeing OR on a Barcelona jersey for El Clasico, I don't even know how to process that," she said on the club's official website. "It’s been so fun seeing the jersey come to life and creating a full collection with Spotify and Barca. On top of that, getting to perform for the fans who've been listening since day one, in a city like Barcelona, is going to be so special. That's everything to me. I cannot wait to see them."







