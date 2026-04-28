Barcelona in talks with Man Utd over second Marcus Rashford loan deal after Hansi Flick approval

Flick has authorised a plan to keep Rashford at Barcelona for another season. The coach remains convinced of the forward's value in his tactical setup, despite Rashford's recent struggle for consistent starts. While earlier reports suggested a return to Old Trafford was likely, Flick's backing has shifted the club's stance toward keeping him in Spain.

The decision comes after Rashford contributed to Barcelona’s dominant league campaign, scoring his 13th goal of the season in a recent 2-0 win over Getafe. Rashford himself reportedly chose to remain in Catalonia rather than return to the Premier League.