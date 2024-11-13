FC Barcelona v AS Monaco - Trofeu Joan GamperGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Barcelona legend Rafa Marquez highlights one area of improvement for Marc Casado

LaLigaM. CasadoBarcelona

Marc Casado has had a sensational start to his Barcelona career, but his former coach and club legend Rafa Marquez explains where he could improve.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Marquez points out Casado's weakness
  • Coached him at Barca Atletic
  • Casado impressing under Hansi Flick with first team
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱