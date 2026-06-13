Getty Images Sport
Why Barcelona are powerless to stop Spain taking Lamine Yamal ‘risk’ as teenage wonderkid is ruled available for 2026 World Cup after nursing hamstring injury
De la Fuente confirms Yamal is available
Spain head coach De la Fuente has eased concerns over Yamal’s fitness ahead of La Roja’s first match of the 2026 World Cup against Cape Verde. The Barcelona winger has been recovering from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for several weeks at club level. His condition had prompted concerns over his workload, particularly with a major international tournament just beginning.
However, De la Fuente revealed that the 18-year-old is fit enough to feature. While Yamal is not yet ready to complete a full match, he remains firmly in Spain’s plans for their tournament opener.
- Getty Images Sport
Spain boss explains fitness situation
Speaking to reporters in Chattanooga, De la Fuente outlined Yamal’s current condition and suggested a final decision would be made closer to kick-off. The Spain coach also dismissed suggestions that using the teenager would represent an unnecessary gamble given his recent injury.
"He is in condition to participate on Monday," De la Fuente admitted. "We will assess the circumstances. You have an idea and the game takes you to something else. Lamine is ready to play but not to play the 90 minutes.
"Football is a risky activity. In three minutes or 90 minutes you can get injured as there is always risk. We think about the health of the players but we have to think that in a World Cup the first match can be decisive. We will assess how he is."
Barcelona's lack of control
While clubs often attempt to influence the minutes of their prized assets during international breaks, the World Cup operates under different dynamics. Barcelona and RFEF maintain a dialogue, but the final decision remains firmly in the hands of the national team’s technical staff, leaving Hansi Flick and the Barca board with little power to intervene.
De la Fuente insisted that the lines of communication remain open, but he asserted his ultimate authority over the squad selection for Monday's clash.
"The communication with Barca is fantastic, there is an extraordinary collaboration. There is constant contact with Barca but I am the one who will make the decision. I’ll assess whether he has to play or not," he added.
- Getty Images
Managing Yamal’s minutes carefully
As De la Fuente stated, Yamal is unlikely to play a full match against Cape Verde. Spain could instead introduce him from the bench, allowing him to make an impact while limiting the physical demands placed on his recovering hamstring.
For Spain, the return of one of their most influential attacking players is a significant boost at the start of the tournament. Blaugrana, meanwhile, will be watching closely as the teenager takes his first steps back in competitive action on the biggest stage.
At which stage of the tournament will Australia be eliminated?
60 Votes