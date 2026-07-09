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Barcelona submit 'official bid' to sign Karim Adeyemi as Dortmund star agrees terms with Liga champions
Personal terms agreed for Camp Nou move
The Catalan giants have moved quickly to secure the services of Adeyemi, with Sky Sport indicating that the explosive forward is fully committed to joining the Catalan giants this summer. Adeyemi is said to have already reached a verbal agreement on a long-term contract with Barcelona, effectively clearing the path for the move should the two clubs find common ground on a transfer fee.
Dortmund currently value their star man at approximately €40 million, especially as he enters the final stretch of his commitment to the club. Having established himself as one of the most dangerous wide players in Germany, the decision to look elsewhere has forced BVB's hand, as they look to avoid losing a valuable asset for a reduced price next summer.
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Flick's influence and the Mendes factor
A key driver behind the deal is Barcelona coach Hansi Flick, who is intimately familiar with Adeyemi's profile from their time together with the German national team. Flick is believed to be a strong advocate for the signing, viewing the forward's blistering pace and direct running as a perfect fit for his high-pressing tactical setup. Adeyemi's versatility across the front line offers Flick multiple options as he looks to bolster an attack already featuring Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.
The negotiations have also been facilitated by super-agent Jorge Mendes, who represents the player. Mendes has reportedly offered Adeyemi to the Blaugrana on several previous occasions, but the club's well-documented financial constraints made a deal impossible in the past. Now, with a more structured approach, the deal finally appears to be gaining significant traction.
No impact on Julian Alvarez pursuit
While the bid for Adeyemi signals a major intent to bolster the wide areas, it does not mean Barcelona are finished in the transfer market. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the potential arrival of the German winger will not affect the club's pursuit of a new number nine, with Julian Alvarez remaining the primary target for the central striker role.
The interest in Alvarez dates back to May, and the club's hierarchy remains determined to land the Argentine to provide long-term competition and a clinical edge in the box.
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Player swap options on the table
Given Barcelona's ongoing need to manage their wage bill and transfer spend, the club is exploring creative ways to lower the €40m cash requirement. One strategy involves including fringe players or promising youngsters in the deal to sweeten the pot for Dortmund. Reports suggest that Roony Bardghji and Guille Fernandez are among the names mentioned in potential exchange discussions.
Bardghji joined Barca with high expectations but has grown frustrated by a lack of regular first-team minutes, while Fernandez is a player that Dortmund has tracked for some time.
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