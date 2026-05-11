Barcelona would be 'insane' to let Marcus Rashford go! Ronald Koeman urges La Liga champions to pay £30m transfer fee after seeing Man Utd loanee 'completely destroy' Real Madrid

After seeing the forward "completely destroy" Madrid in their latest encounters, Koeman believes the £30m price tag represents a bargain in the current market for a proven winner who has adapted perfectly to the Spanish style of play.

“If Barcelona lets him return to Manchester United after this loan, I think they will regret it immensely. Because 30 million in the current market for a player with these characteristics, these numbers, this experience… that's a rip-off?" Koeman said as quoted by AS.

"Rashford hurts teams. Madrid looked terrified every time he turned and ran. Against Real Madrid, he completely destroyed them on the counter-attack. The speed, the aggression, the directness, the confidence - Madrid couldn't handle him. Every time Barcelona advanced, he was the danger. He scores a free-kick in El Clasico, stretches the entire defensive line, creates numerical advantages, presses, gets in behind the defence, and yet there are people within the club who hesitate to pay 30 million? That seems insane to me.”