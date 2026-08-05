The race is on! Barcelona plots sensational hijack for Rodri as Man City star develops 'doubts' over Real Madrid

Despite the swirling rumours, new City boss Enzo Maresca has remained composed regarding the future of his key midfielder. The Italian tactician is focused on the player's immediate health, as Rodri has successfully undergone surgery on a back issue following his recent World Cup triumph.

"We have to say that around big players there are always speculation. I'm not worried about that, it's normal," Maresca said. "They won the World Cup and he was one of the best players. Every manager wants to have Rodri, but now surgery. He needs to rest and recover, and then he will be back here with us."

The manager's public stance reflects a desire to keep the focus on the pitch, even as the board navigates complex interest from the two biggest clubs in Spain. Rodri remains a vital component of the City machine, and while his future is the subject of intense debate, his immediate priority is returning to full fitness.