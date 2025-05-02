Barcelona make huge Hansi Flick contract decision after impressive debut season with key meeting scheduled after Champions League semi-final with Inter
Hansi Flick is all set to extend his contract with Barcelona after an incredible debut season, with a key meeting scheduled to take place next week.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Flick to extend his stay at Barca
- Has overseen impressive 2024-25 campaign
- New deal will see German remain until June 2027