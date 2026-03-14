Getty Images Sport
Huge boost for Barcelona as Gavi returns after brutal six-month injury layoff
Injury nightmare for GaviGavi has been a huge miss for the Blaugrana, with his infectious energy and tenacity absent from the engine room since the early stages of the campaign. The midfielder’s troubles began in late August when he suffered a serious knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery. While initial assessments suggested a quicker return, the medical team discovered during the procedure that the damage was more extensive than first feared, leading to a significantly longer period of rehabilitation. However, the club has now confirmed that their prized academy graduate is ready to put his injury nightmare behind him and help the team through the business end of the season.
- (C)Getty images
The medical green lightDespite the setback, the Spanish international has spent the last half-year working relentlessly on his fitness. The club announced his availability with a brief but impactful statement on their official website, confirming the news the fans had been waiting for: "The midfielder is now available for selection for Hansi Flick once again, and that means Gavi could potentially play against Sevilla, a special opponent given he is from Andalusia. An appearance on the pitch would see him back playing after 205 days out. His availability for selection is great news for the team and the fans, who will be able to enjoy a La Masia graduate who is somewhat unique given his character, passion, and intense approach for all things Barca," the club statement read.
Perfect timing for Flick
Gavi’s return could not have come at a better time for head coach Flick, who is looking to navigate a demanding final phase of the campaign. With Frenkie de Jong currently ruled out through injury, the availability of the fiery midfielder provides much-needed depth and intensity to the Barcelona engine room.
The club has been careful with Gavi’s reintegration, allowing him to train with the main group for several weeks before granting him the final all-clear. He had already begun travelling with his team-mates for recent high-profile fixtures against Athletic Club and Newcastle United, acting as a vocal supporter from the sidelines while he built up his match fitness, and is now ready to feature again.
- Getty Images Sport
The final sprint of the season
With Barcelona entering the final phase of the campaign, the psychological boost of Gavi’s return may be just as important as the tactical benefits. While it is unlikely he will start immediately, his availability provides Flick with a game-changer from the bench. The club will be hoping that his knee issues are now firmly in the past and that he can return to being the heart of the Barcelona midfield. Sunday's clash with Sevilla could mark the beginning of a new chapter for the La Masia graduate after a brutal six months on the sidelines.
Advertisement