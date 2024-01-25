More financial woes for Barcelona! Spanish giants forced to pay Las Palmas an additional €5 million in Pedri deal as money runs out

Barcelona are set to pay Las Palmas €5 million (£4m/$5m) as part of the Pedri deal after the midfielder made his 100th appearance for the club.

  • Barca meet final clause in Pedri deal from 2020
  • Total value of the deal now exceeds €25m (£21m/27m)
  • Blaugrana unable to pull any more financial levers

