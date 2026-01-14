Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reacts to Xabi Alonso's sacking at Real Madrid & explains decision to bring Joao Cancelo back to the club

Alonso's sacking less than halfway through the season has sent shockwaves through La Liga, but Flick was careful not to add fuel to the fire. When asked for his opinion on Madrid president Florentino Perez’s decision to remove the former Bayer Leverkusen boss, Flick emphasised the complexity of the role while expressing his personal respect for Alonso.

“It’s not my business,” Flick told reporters. “I have a very good relationship with Xabi. We met in Leverkusen and have stayed in touch. He’s a fantastic coach. I wish him all the best in his next big project. All the best for him.”

Flick acknowledged the harsh reality that every manager faces: the absolute necessity of unwavering support from the hierarchy. "It’s part of football," he added. "The club has to believe in you, and so does the team. Those who make the decisions have to do so. But it’s not my business, I don’t want to talk about it, because a coach’s job is very complicated, we have a lot of responsibilities.”

