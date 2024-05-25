Brilliant Barcelona and Aitana Bonmati are in a league of their own! Winners and losers as Ballon d'Or winner helps round off quadruple as Spanish side see off Lyon in Women's Champions League final

The midfielder opened the scoring in Bilbao before Alexia Putellas put the gloss on a memorable victory over the eight-time European champions

Barcelona made history in numerous ways on Saturday when they beat Lyon 2-0 to win a third Women's Champions League title. It capped an historic first quadruple for the women's team, saw them defend a European crown for the first time and took them third all-time in the list of UWCL winners, behind only Lyon and Frankfurt. It also gave Jonatan Giraldez, set to leave his role as coach to take charge of the Washington Spirit, the perfect farewell.

It was a result that took a lot of grit, hard work and concentration, because this was an incredibly even match. The first half was very tight, with half-chances for both teams, making it impossible at the break to predict whose name would be etched on the trophy come full-time. However, things changed just after the hour, when a sprinkle of Aitana Bonmati magic allowed her to burst into the box and, via a deflection off a super unlucky Vanessa Gilles, break the deadlock.

From there, Barca assumed control and they were never going to let go. Lyon threw everything at them but to no avail, the second goal in the match scored by the other Ballon d'Or winner in the Catalans' squad, two-time recipient Alexia Putellas, who came off the bench in stoppage-time and produced a simply world-class strike to put the result beyond doubt.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from San Mames...