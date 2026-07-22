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Kerolin Man City Women 2025-26Getty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

Barcelona reach agreement to sign Man City & Brazil star Kerolin in third biggest women's football transfer of all-time

Barcelona
Manchester City Women
Kerolin
WSL
Women's football
Liga F

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Kerolin in a deal that would make the Brazil international one of the most expensive players in the history of the women's game. The two clubs have been in negotiations for several weeks and, after Barca had two previous bids rejected, a fee of €1.5m (£1.28m/$1.7m) has now been agreed.