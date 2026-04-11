Barcelona accused of lacking 'respect for fellow professionals' as Espanyol star hits out over tunnel clash after derby

While the action on the pitch provided plenty of drama, it was the events in the tunnel following the final whistle that have sparked the most conversation. As the players made their way toward the dressing rooms, an altercation reportedly took place between members of the two squads, leaving the Espanyol camp feeling aggrieved by the behavior of their local rivals.

Lozano, who was waiting to fulfill his post-match media duties, found himself in the middle of a confrontation with several Blaugrana players. Reports suggest that Joao Cancelo and others were involved in exchanging words with the midfielder, leading to a visible sense of frustration from the visitors.