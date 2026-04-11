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Barcelona accused of lacking 'respect for fellow professionals' as Espanyol star hits out over tunnel clash after derby
Derby tensions boil over in the tunnel
While the action on the pitch provided plenty of drama, it was the events in the tunnel following the final whistle that have sparked the most conversation. As the players made their way toward the dressing rooms, an altercation reportedly took place between members of the two squads, leaving the Espanyol camp feeling aggrieved by the behavior of their local rivals.
Lozano, who was waiting to fulfill his post-match media duties, found himself in the middle of a confrontation with several Blaugrana players. Reports suggest that Joao Cancelo and others were involved in exchanging words with the midfielder, leading to a visible sense of frustration from the visitors.
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Lozano hits out at lack of respect
Speaking to the media shortly after the incident, Lozano did not hide his disappointment regarding the exchange. When asked about the specific words directed at him by the Barcelona contingent, the midfielder chose not to disclose the exact details but made his feelings on their professional conduct very clear.
"It doesn't matter, just football matters. Everyone saw the level of respect they have for fellow professionals. I have nothing more to add," the midfielder told DAZN. He later clarified the nature of the spat, adding: "It wasn't about Cancelo. These things happen on a football pitch. They tried to taunt me a bit because they won, that's all. When you lose, you have to take it. It's always the same, it doesn't matter."
A 'miserable' afternoon for the Pericos
Despite the controversy surrounding the tunnel clash, Lozano was also keen to reflect on a performance that he felt deserved more. Espanyol pushed their neighbors throughout the 90 minutes, and the midfielder believes the scoreline did not necessarily tell the full story of how competitive the match actually was. Following the result, Barcelona have extended their lead at the top of La Liga to nine points over second-placed Real Madrid, while Espanyol sit in 10th place with 38 points.
Lozano described the game as 'tough and competitive' and insisted that his side were within touching distance of an upset. "We were very close, but the errors killed us a bit. We must be very proud of the work we have done," he explained, emphasizing that despite the defeat, the effort of the team remains a positive takeaway.
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Ferran Torres at the double for Flick's men
After seeing Real Madrid held to a 1-1 draw by Girona on Friday, Saturday's match presented Barcelona with the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of La Liga. Ferran Torres ensured they took an early lead just nine minutes in before doubling the advantage 15 minutes later. While Espanyol pulled a goal back in the second half, Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford struck late on to make it 4-1 and put the Catalan side nine points clear in the race for the Spanish league title.