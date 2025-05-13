Ousmane DembeleAFP
Parshva Shah

Ballon d'Or hopeful Ousmane Dembele wins Ligue 1 Player of the Year after incredible goal-scoring season as PSG chase historic quadruple in Champions League and French Cup

O. DembeleParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Champions LeagueCoupe de France

Ousmane Dembele's brilliant performances for PSG have been rewarded with the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award as Luis Enrique's side eye two trophies.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Dembele named best player in Ligue 1
  • Frenchman is league's top scorer with 21
  • PSG could finish season with four trophies
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be the topscorer of 24/25 UEFA Champions League?

Stan Sport AU logo
2287 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next Match