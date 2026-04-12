Backlash looms: Liverpool’s hierarchy is playing with fire ahead of the Paris Saint-Germain showdown

Fans in the famous stand unfurled a clear banner reading: “No to ticket price rises”.
The protest is part of a broader campaign against the club’s plan to increase season-ticket prices by more than £53 (about €60) over the next three years—a move the fan site “This Is Anfield” labels a “bad choice” rather than a “necessity”.
Read also: Between Morocco and France... Why has Ayoub Bouadi not made up his mind yet?
Read also: Hakimi’s blunder and the Libyan star’s incident… a ‘second-rate’ World Cup referee for the Liverpool vs. PSG match
Jay McKeena, chair of the Liverpool Supporters’ Trust, said: “After months of talks, fans are still facing an unnecessary price hike, so they’re organising. The message for Saturday was simple: don’t spend a single penny inside Anfield.”
Read also: Racist abuse targets Moroccan star against Barcelona
Read also: Ramos revives old habit against Atlético Madrid
Supporters have also been urged to back local businesses around Anfield instead of spending inside the ground, delay season-ticket renewals as long as possible, and even remove their famous banners from the stands.