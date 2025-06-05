Ayden Heaven Man Utd Arsenal 2025Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Ayden Heaven names key reason he left Arsenal to join Manchester United and his first impressions of Ruben Amorim after scoring for the Red Devils on post-season tour of Asia

A. HeavenManchester UnitedPremier LeagueArsenalTransfers

Ayden Heaven has finally revealed why he left Arsenal to join Manchester United after impressing Ruben Amorim on the post-season tour of Asia.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Heaven signed with Man Utd in January from Arsenal
  • Has been offered a contract until 2029
  • Impressed with the history of how United handled youngsters
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱