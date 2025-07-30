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Rahul Chalke

Australia squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

World Cup
Australia

All you need to know about Australia's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Australia have now become a regular presence at the FIFA World Cup and will feature once again in the 2026 edition of the tournament, set to be held in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

In the previous edition in 2022, Australia managed to break the shackles and reach the Round of 16 after being drawn into a tough group with France, Denmark, and Tunisia. Despite a 4-1 loss to France, they secured impressive wins over both Denmark and Tunisia.

In the Round of 16 clash against eventual champions Argentina, Australia nearly pulled off a miraculous equalizer in the dying moments of the game. However, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez came up clutch with a fantastic save, sending Argentina through to the quarter-finals with a narrow 2-1 win.

Before that, the Australians had only reached the knockout stage once, back in 2006.

Having already secured qualification for the showpiece event in 2026 alongside Iran, Uzbekistan, Japan, and South Korea from the Asian subcontinent, the Socceroos will be optimistic about making a deeper run in the tournament this time around.

  • Mathew Ryan-Australia-202402(C)Getty Images

    Goalkeepers

    Between the sticks, Mathew Ryan is undoubtedly the first-choice goalkeeper for the Socceroos and is expected to retain that role at the World Cup next year. The veteran keeper brings a wealth of experience, having already featured in three World Cups for Australia.

    Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s Joe Gauci recently completed his loan spell at Barnsley and is expected to become the main keeper for Villa if Emiliano Martinez departs. Young and talented, Gauci is likely to serve as the backup to Mathew Ryan at the showpiece event next year.

    PlayerClub
    Mathew RyanAS Roma
    Joe GauciAston Villa
    Patrick BeachMelbourne City
    Tom GloverMiddlesbrough
    Paul IzzoRanders FC
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    Defenders

    Australia's backline is well covered, with Alessandro Circati of Parma, Harry Souttar of Leicester City, and Cameron Burgess of Swansea forming an impressive back three that blends both talent and experience. Souttar, in particular, not only brings strong defensive abilities but also poses a threat in front of goal on set pieces.

    The presence of Aziz Behich will also be an advantage for Australia. His experience makes him a valuable asset in the wider areas, especially in a three-at-the-back system.

    Young Jordan Bos has been impressive since making his debut for the national team in 2023. Meanwhile, his brother Kasey Bos could also make the final squad, having recently completed a move to Mainz in the Bundesliga.

    PlayerClub
    Alessandro CircatiParma
    Harry SouttarLeicester City
    Jake Girdwood-ReichSt. Louis City
    Cameron BurgessSwansea
    Jordan BosWesterlo
    Jacob FarrellPortsmouth
    Ryan StrainDundee United
    Kai TrewinMelbourne City
    Kasey BosMainz
    Aziz BehichMelbourne City
    Kye RowlesDC United
    Milos DegenekTSC
    Lewis MillerHibernian FC
  • Australia v Japan - 2026 FIFA World Cup Round Three AFC Asian QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Midfielders

    Similar to the defense, Australia have a well-balanced midfield. Ryan Teague, who recently joined KV Mechelen from Melbourne City, has impressed under Tony Popovic since making his national team debut in 2025. Teague has quickly become an important part of the squad and will play a key role in holding the midfield for the Socceroos alongside Aiden O'Neill. Their presence in the middle will also allow full-backs like Aziz Behich and Lewis Miller to push forward in a three-at-the-back system.

    Other players like Patrick Yazbek, Riley McGree, and Anthony Caceres have also shown promise and will be responsible for driving the offensive play from midfield. Bayern Munich’s Nestory Irankunda is another exciting young talent who could find himself in the starting XI at the World Cup next year.

    PlayerClub
    Ryan TeagueKV Mechelen
    Riley McGreeMiddlesbrough
    Patrick YazbekNashville
    Anthony CaceresMacarthur FC
    Aiden O'NeillNew York City
    Alex RobertsonCardiff City
    Nestory IrankundaBayern Munich
    Ethan AlagichAdelaide United

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    Attackers

    In attack, Martin Boyle and Connor Metcalfe have both been influential under Popovic's leadership and are expected to continue their form on the biggest stage next year. Boyle’s vast experience will be crucial, while the young Metcalfe offers creativity and control from the middle of the park.

    Mitchell Duke, who currently plays for Machida Zelvia in the J1 League, is another seasoned figure in the Australian squad and could play an important role in the number nine position for the Socceroos.

    Jamie Maclaren, Mohamed Toure, Daniel Arzani, and Brandon Borrello are also strong options in the attacking department and could make a significant impact coming off the bench.

    PlayerClub
    Marco TilioCeltic
    Martin BoyleHibernian FC
    Connor MetcalfeSt. Pauli
    Adrian SegecicPortsmouth
    Mohamed ToureRanders FC
    Adam TaggartPerth Glory
    Jamie MaclarenATK Mohun Bagan
    Luka JovanovicAdelaide
    Daniel ArzaniFerencvaros
    Mitchell DukeMachida Zelvia
    Raphael RodriguesCoventry City
    Nicholas D'AgostinoWestern Sydney
    Brandon BorrelloWestern Sydney
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    Australia's star players

    Australia's main threats come from the midfield and attack. Martin Boyle is one of the players who could emerge as a potential star at the World Cup for the Socceroos next year. Boyle's experience in the current squad, combined with his technical ability, makes him one of the most crucial players in this Australian side.

    Similar to Boyle, Mitchell Duke could have a major impact playing in front of goal. Duke was a key figure for Australia in the 2022 edition of the tournament, where they reached the Round of 16.

    In midfield, both Ryan Teague and Aiden O'Neill will have instrumental roles in Popovic’s current system. The duo will be vital in dictating the tempo of play when in possession and maintaining the team’s structure when off the ball.

    At the back, Leicester City's Harry Souttar will be an influential presence. In addition to his defensive strengths, Souttar will be a major threat during set pieces, given his proven ability to score goals on the international stage for Australia.

  • FBL-ASIA-2023-MATCH46-AUS-KORAFP

    Predicted Australia Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    In goal for the Australians, Mathew Ryan is expected to start as the first-choice goalkeeper, with Aston Villa's Joe Gauci serving as backup. At the back, Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, and Cameron Burgess are likely to form the defensive line in a three-at-the-back system, which Popovic has consistently preferred.

    As mentioned before, Ryan Teague and Aiden O'Neill will have the responsibility of maintaining Australia's shape in midfield, while fullbacks Aziz Behich and Lewis Miller will push forward from the wings.

    In attack, both Riley McGree and Martin Boyle form a dangerous attacking duo, with Mitch Duke leading the line as the central striker.

    Predicted Australia starting XI (3-4-3): Ryan; Circati, Souttar, Burgess; Miller, Teague, O'Neill, Behich; Boyle, Mcgree, Duke