Atletico Madrid reignite Cristian Romero interest after Tottenham captain launches furious rant at board for lack of January transfer activity

Romero is firmly back on Atletico Madrid’s radar following a turbulent month in North London that has cast doubt over his long-term future at Tottenham. The Spanish side were keen to bring the aggressive centre-back to the Metropolitano last summer but were ultimately unable to finance the move. Romero ended up committing his future to the Premier League side, putting pen to paper on a bumper new four-year deal in August believed to be worth in excess of £200,000 a week.

However, the landscape has shifted dramatically since the start of the new year. Romero, who was named club captain by manager Thomas Frank, has become increasingly vocal about his dissatisfaction with the club's direction. With Atletico making the recruitment of a world-class central defender their priority for the upcoming summer window, The Sun reports they are preparing to pounce should the friction between Romero and the Spurs hierarchy become untenable. While it remains unclear if Tottenham would entertain offers for their skipper so soon after a contract renewal, the Spanish side are monitoring the situation closely, sensing an opportunity to lure the 27-year-old away from the Premier League.