Atletico Madrid president reveals Julian Alvarez transfer stance amid Arsenal & Barcelona interest

Atletico have issued a firm hands-off warning to Arsenal and Barcelona regarding the future of star striker Alvarez. Reports have suggested that Mikel Arteta is keen to bring the former Manchester City man back to the Premier League to bolster the Gunners' attacking options, while Barcelona are said to view him as a potential long-term successor for Robert Lewandowski.

However, Atletico president Cerezo is adamant that the Argentina international remains a fundamental part of the long-term project in the Spanish capital, insisting that the club has no intention of entertaining offers regardless of the growing interest from abroad.