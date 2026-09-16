Jonathan David makes history as Atletico Madrid thrash Osasuna 4-0 in Liga

Atletico delivered a dominant performance to secure a resounding 4-0 thrashing of Osasuna at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. The comprehensive victory keeps Diego Simeone’s side firmly in the early-season Liga title race, proving their credentials in front of a passionate home crowd.

David opened the scoring in the 24th minute to set the tone for the hosts. Fellow summer signing Lee Kang-in then doubled the advantage nine minutes into the second half, coolly converting an incisive assist from the in-form David.

Robin Le Normand and Alex Baena added late goals in the 63rd and 82nd minutes respectively to complete the rout. The heavy defeat leaves Osasuna languishing in 13th place with just seven points from their opening six matches.