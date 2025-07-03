Atletico Madrid plan new Cristian Romero move with Argentina international expected to reject fresh Tottenham contract offer from Daniel Levy C. Romero Atletico Madrid Transfers Tottenham Premier League LaLiga

Atletico Madrid are planning to launch a fresh bid for Cristian Romero as the Argentine is set to reject Tottenham's contract offer. Spurs chief Daniel Levy has reportedly decided to offer the defender a new contract, although the player will reject it. Diego Simeone is determined to sign a new defender and is prioritising the former Atalanta star.