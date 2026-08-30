Atletico Madrid submit official bid for Juventus striker Jonathan David with loan-to-buy proposal as Canadian opens door to Turin exit

Atletico Madrid have emerged as the primary suitors for David as the summer transfer window enters its final 48 hours. The Spanish giants have officially submitted a proposal to Juventus for the Canadian forward, who arrived in Turin last summer with high expectations but has failed to find a consistent rhythm under manager Luciano Spalletti.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the offer is for an initial loan deal with buy option clause, with talks currently ongoing regarding the specific financial details of the permanent purchase agreement.

The move comes at a time of significant upheaval in the Atletico Madrid attack. With Julian Alvarez being heavily linked with a sensational late-window transfer to Barcelona, Diego Simeone is in desperate need of reinforcements to ensure his squad remains competitive.