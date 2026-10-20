AFP
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo urges peace in Real Madrid & LaLiga refereeing conflict
Cerezo calls for calm amidst boardroom battles
The landscape of Spanish football has recently been dominated by a growing friction between Real and the league’s governing bodies over officiating quality. Cerezo, speaking in Germany ahead of Atletico’s European meeting with Stuttgart, made it clear that he believes the current atmosphere is detrimental to the sport. He emphasised that those in power have a responsibility to lead by example and de-escalate tensions that have boiled over in recent weeks.
"In football, in general, there does not have to be war, and even less so between the executives," the Atletico president explained, as quoted by COPE. Despite his call for peace, the president admitted that no club is immune to the frustration caused by officiating decisions. "We all complain about everything, don't we? We've complained too, and we'll probably continue to complain," he added.
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Standing by the officials
Cerezo was also quick to defend the refereeing body, suggesting that mistakes are part of the human element of the sport. He argued that officials deserve support rather than constant condemnation, especially when they are forced to make split-second decisions without the benefit of multiple television angles. This stance is a notable departure from the more aggressive rhetoric often seen from other major clubs in the division who feel aggrieved by recent VAR interventions.
"We think that we have to be with them, because referees make mistakes when they don't see it," Cerezo added. This perspective was put to the test when he was asked about a controversial incident involving Arda Guler during Real Madrid's clash with Villarreal. Cerezo offered a firm view on the matter, stating, "I saw it clearly, but maybe the referee didn't see it. I am convinced that if he sees it, he whistles for it. If he doesn't see it, well, I imagine that's why he didn't whistle for it."
Simeone and the European dream
Shifting the focus to Atletico's own ambitions, Cerezo praised the impact of Diego Simeone, who he believes perfectly embodies the club's identity. The Argentine manager has overseen a period of unprecedented stability and success at the Metropolitano, though the Champions League trophy remains the one major piece of silverware missing from his cabinet. Cerezo remains hopeful that the current squad can finally bridge that gap and achieve continental glory under the guidance of El Cholo.
"Diego is a coach who has demonstrated everything. With us he has achieved everything and, practically, what we have left is to get the Champions League," Cerezo remarked.
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Optimism for the final stretch
As the club prepares for their encounter with Stuttgart, Cerezo underlined the necessity of securing a positive result away from home to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive. He described the current group as a "great team" and praised their concentration levels during a demanding period of the calendar..
Concluding his remarks, the president looked ahead to the trophy presentations at the end of the campaign. "We are going to finish well and we are going to achieve what we want, which are titles and triumphs," he stated.
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