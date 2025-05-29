Atletico Madrid face 'soap opera' as they attempt to sign Cristian Romero from Tottenham as Daniel Levy sets price for World Cup winner after Europa League triumph
Spurs have revealed the asking price for Cristian Romero, per a new report, with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid keen on signing the World Cup winner.
- Atletico interested in signing Romero
- Spurs won't make his summer exit easy
- Argentine defender adamant on a switch to La Liga