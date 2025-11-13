Atletico Madrid star Andrea Medina suffers ‘traumatic brain injury’ during Women’s Champions League game - with positive update delivered on her condition

Medina was involved in a sickening collision with Italy international Barbara Bonansea. She collapsed to the turf shortly after that coming together and lay motionless on the pitch as medics were waved on. After receiving treatment on the field, the Spain U23 international defender was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Experienced English broadcaster Jacqui Oatley was among those covering the game for Disney+. She reacted to the scary scenes by posting on social media: “This is horrendous. We’ve just commentated on Atletico Madrid’s @UWCL game v Juventus for Disney+ and young Spanish left back Andrea Medina suddenly went down – she received urgent lengthy treatment before being carried off. We wish her all the very best and hope she’s OK.”