Atlanta United reportedly finalizing deal to sign USYNT midfielder Adrián Gill from Barcelona
Atlanta close Gill deal
Gill will leave Barça once the final details of the deal are completed. Atlanta are expected to pay a symbolic transfer fee, with the player set to return to the United States to continue his career in MLS. Gill would occupy a Supplemental Roster spot, meaning his salary will not impact Atlanta’s primary salary cap.
Barça academy product
Gill was part of Barcelona’s squad that won the UEFA Youth League in 2025, but his progress slowed in recent seasons due to injuries. Last season, he suffered a serious knee injury that ruled him out for much of the year and left him without a squad registration. As a result, Barcelona opted to renew his contract through 2026 to protect his value and support his recovery.
Injuries slowed development
In November, Gill was loaned to Cornellà in Spain’s Tercera RFEF to regain match fitness. The move proved successful, as he returned to regular competition and impressed enough to attract Atlanta United’s interest. Cornellà was also a familiar environment for Gill, as he previously played there before joining Barcelona’s academy.
Supplemental roster spot
Born in Denver, Colo., Gill is now expected to make the jump back to the U.S. and into MLS, where he would reunite with head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino, a former Barcelona first-team manager.
