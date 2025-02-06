This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Middlesbrough v Leeds United - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

‘Can’t wait to play here’ – Atlanta United’s newest star and MLS record transfer Emmanuel Latte Lath stunned by Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Major League SoccerChampionshipE. Latte Lath

The MLS side broke the league record fee by paying $22 million to sign the striker from Middlesbrough

  • Latte Lath signed as a designated player and penned a three-year deal
  • The 26-year-old thrived at Middlesbrough, scoring 29 goals in two seasons
  • He joins Almiron as a key recruit this offseason
Get the MLS Season Pass today!
Stream games now
Article continues below

Next Match