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Athletic Club v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

: Athletic Bilbao equal unwanted defensive record after 3-1 defeat to Sevilla in La Liga opener

LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao
Sevilla

Athletic Bilbao endured a nightmare start to their La Liga campaign after suffering a 3-1 home defeat against Sevilla. The setback means Edin Terzic's side have already equalled an unwanted defensive record from last season following an early red card.

  • A nightmare opening at San Mames

    Athletic Bilbaosuffered a difficult start to the new La Liga season following a 3-1 defeat against Sevilla at San Mames. The match took a disastrous turn early on when defender Yuri Berchiche received a straight red card after just 11 minutes. Forced to play with ten men for over 80 minutes, Edin Terzic's side struggled to contain a persistent Sevilla attack. Individual errors proved costly as the Lions immediately equalled a negative defensive milestone from the previous campaign.

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  • Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Defensive frailties exposed

    Last season, Athletic only conceded three goals at home on one single occasion during a 3-0 loss to Real Madrid. That defensive solidity has quickly evaporated, with Sevilla breaching Unai Simón's goal three times courtesy of strikes from Oso, Chidera Ejuke, and Isaac Romero. Compounding the early red card were critical errors, including Aitor Paredes' concession, Simón's lapse in concentration for the opener, and Jesus Areso's unfortunate backheel that led to the third. Terzic faces an urgent task to restore the watertight rearguard that won Simón the Zamora Trophy in 2023-24 and conceded the fewest goals in 2024-25.

  • Rising defensive concerns

    The opening-day collapse echoes alarming defensive vulnerabilities that plagued Athletic throughout the 2025-26 season, where they leaked 58 goals—the fifth-worst defensive record in the division. While Aitor Paredes managed to pull a goal back in the second half, the damage was already done. Terzic must quickly address these structural lapses if the Basque club are to rediscover the resilience that once made San Mamés an impregnable fortress.

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  • imago-sport-1081760017.jpgRicardo Larreina Amador

    A daunting trip to Barcelona next

    Relief will not come easy as Athletic face a swift and formidable turnaround with a trip to face Barcelona on Thursday. Barcelona enter the fixture brimming with confidence after thrashing Elche 5-0 in their opener, underlining an attack featuring Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Dani Olmo that averaged 2.5 goals per game last term. With Athletic having managed only a handful of clean sheets last season, Terzic's depleted and bruised side face a monumental test to halt their early-season momentum slide.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM