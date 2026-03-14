Atalanta, Palladino: "Controversial refereeing decisions? I didn’t see them; Marelli said everything was above board. A deserved point – we could have won it."

"It’s been a tough week; we’ve faced two powerhouses in Bayern and Inter. I was pleased with the team’s response, particularly in terms of their mental strength, because there could have been some lingering effects, but instead they reacted like the men and top-class players they are. I liked the intensity of the match and the spirit of those who came on. This is a great group that’s been going strong for four months. Since I arrived, I’ve asked a lot of them and I want to thank them because they’re giving everything – heart, courage and great commitment. It’s not easy to play every two or three days. Today they played a great match. We grew into the game. In the first half, our plan was to sit deeper. Unfortunately, we had four or five chances where we weren’t clinical enough; we could even have won it.A deserved point; at one point we could have won or lost, but that’s in our DNA. Then I knew the momentum of the match could shift, and the substitutes always bring so much energy. I’m really very satisfied and happy because the team keeps improving; the substitutes always give a great boost.”