Getty Images Sport
Aston Villa complete record transfer for Switzerland star Johan Manzambi after World Cup heroics
Villa land one of Europe's brightest young midfielders
Aston Villa have confirmed the permanent signing of Manzambi from Freiburg. Although the club did not disclose the transfer fee, Sky Sports reports claim the deal is worth more than £50 million, making it the highest fee ever paid for a Switzerland player and surpassing the previous record held by Granit Xhaka's move to Arsenal. It was also a record transfer for Villa, beating Amadou Onana, who was signed from Everton in 2024 for a fee of around €59 million.
The 20-year-old had emerged as one of Villa's top transfer targets as Emery looked to strengthen his midfield ahead of another European campaign. Manzambi is expected to replace the departing Youri Tielemans, who recently joined Manchester United.
Villa also beat competition for the midfielder's signature. Newcastle were among the clubs interested, but Manzambi opted to move to the Midlands after his impressive rise over the past year.
- Getty Images Sport
A rising star arrives at Villa Park
Manzambi joined Villa after an impressive performance at the 2026 World Cup, where Switzerland made history by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in 72 years. He scored three goals and registered two assists in four appearances before suffering a knee injury in training ahead of the round of 16 match against Colombia.
"Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Johan Manzambi," read a statement on the club's official website. "The 20-year-old Swiss international, who has just represented his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, joins on a permanent transfer from SC Freiburg.
"One of Europe’s brightest and talented prospects, Manzambi was instrumental in the German side’s run to the UEFA Europa League final last term, netting in the semi-final to help tee up the meeting with Villa in Istanbul. Welcome, Johan!"
Manzambi excited to begin Villa journey
After completing his move, Manzambi spoke about joining the Premier League club. The Switzerland international said he was eager to play at Villa Park and help the team compete at the highest level. He said: "I have a big message: I’m very excited to be here and we know that together we can do big things.
"I’m very excited to play in Villa Park. It’s a very big club in England, and they’re playing in the Champions League. I’ve already played against Aston Villa, and for me, it was the perfect plan. I hope I can play the same as in the World Cup and with Freiburg. I’m sure that with the team, the coach and the staff that I can do the same."
- Getty Images
Attention turns to Villa's European challenge
Manzambi will now begin adapting to life in the Premier League as Villa prepare for a season that includes Champions League football. With Tielemans' departure, he is expected to play a key role in Emery's midfield as the club competes in multiple competitions next season.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting
At which stage of the tournament will Australia be eliminated?
355 Votes