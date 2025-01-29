Morgan RogersGetty Images
Adam Drury

Aston Villa player ratings vs Celtic: Hey Arsenal, sure you don't want Morgan Rogers instead?! Hat-trick hero upstages Ollie Watkins in Champions League as Gunners target gets away with embarrassing penalty miss

Both England international forwards had an eventful evening as Unai Emery's side secured automatic qualification to the last 16

Morgan Rogers' hat-trick helped Aston Villa qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League after a dramatic 4-2 victory over Celtic.

Unai Emery's side got off to a flyer, Rogers scoring twice inside the first five minutes, before Adam Idah's brace pulled Celtic level before half-time.

Ollie Watkins - subject of a £60m bid from Arsenal before the game - scored the hosts' third on the hour mark, before skying a penalty and missing several other opportunities, but ultimately they did not cost his side.

Indeed, the in-demand England striker then teed up Rogers for his third in stoppage time to cap a memorable night for Emery and his side.

GOAL rates Aston Villa's players from Villa Park...

