Aston Villa player ratings vs Bologna: Jhon Duran does it again! Super-sub makes most of starting opportunity as John McGinn also nets to maintain perfect Champions League start

Unai Emery's side made it three wins out of three in Europe this season thanks to two second-half strikes

Aston Villa continue to enjoy life in the Champions League and coasted to a deserved 2-0 win over Bologna thanks to goals from captain John McGinn and striker Jhon Duran to maintain their 100 percent record in the competition.

Bologna made a bright start but the hosts quickly grew into the match and began to dominate. Ian Maatsen's pace down the left was causing problems, while the impressive Morgan Rogers twice went close to breaking the deadlock before half-time.

The opening goal came 10 minutes into the second half when McGinn delivered a fine free-kick into the penalty area that missed everyone but ended up in the back of the net to give the hosts a lead they deserved.

Villa didn't have to wait long to double their advnatage, as less than 10 minutes later, Diego Carlos picked out Rogers with a fine ball. The youngster then dinked a cross into Duran, who got across his marker and flicked the ball home to secure a comfortable victory.

