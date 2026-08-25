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Jean-Philippe Mateta targeted as Ollie Watkins seeks Saudi Pro League move
Facing a striker dilemma
According to GiveMeSport, Aston Villa are navigating a turbulent period in the transfer market as talismanic forward Ollie Watkins actively pushes for a departure. With the window drawing to a close, Unai Emery's side must decide whether to cash in on the England international following interest from the Saudi Pro League and multiple rejected bids from Al-Hilal.
The uncertainty comes at a difficult time for the club following a demoralising 4-0 defeat to Brighton in their opening fixture, a match where Watkins was notably absent. Retaining an unsettled player who was omitted from the squad appears increasingly untenable, forcing Villa to weigh up their options before the deadline.
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Targeting Mateta as a replacement
Amid links to alternative targets such as Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, Villa have identified Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta as a prime successor. Reports indicate that the Midlands club have already held preliminary talks regarding a potential deal for the French striker.
Acquiring Mateta appears increasingly feasible given his contractual situation at Selhurst Park, where he has only 12 months remaining on his current deal. Palace are reportedly likely to listen to offers following a recent public dispute regarding the validity of the final year of his contract.
Proven Premier League pedigree
Mateta boasts a strong domestic track record that makes him an attractive proposition for clubs seeking immediate firepower in the English top flight. During the 2025–26 Premier League campaign, the robust frontman made 32 appearances and netted 12 goals for the Eagles.
Beyond his goalscoring output, his physical presence is highlighted by impressive underlying metrics, including averaging two shots and winning 2.1 aerial duels per game. While alternatives like Jackson might prove difficult to secure, Mateta represents a readily attainable solution for Villa's frontline.
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Rushing to seal a deal
Time is running out for Villa's hierarchy to resolve their attacking conundrum and provide Emery with the necessary tools for the campaign. If they choose to sanction Watkins' departure, action must be taken immediately to secure a replacement and prevent further disruption.
The coming days will dictate whether Villa can successfully manage a high-stakes transition and steer their season back on track. Supporters will be watching closely as the club decides which direction to take before the window shuts.
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