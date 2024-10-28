FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2024AFP
Harry Sherlock

Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez retains Yashin Trophy as world's best goalkeeper in 2024

E. MartinezArgentinaAston VillaBallon d'OrPremier League

Aston Villa and Argentina star Emiliano Martinez has retained the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d'Or awards.

  • Aston Villa 'keeper wins award for second year in a row
  • Beats likes of Donnarumma, Lunin and Maignan
  • World Cup winner honoured once again
