Ex-Man Utd star Ashley Young suffers horror 'ripped neck' injury in Everton draw with Chelsea

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeEx-Man Utd star Ashley Young suffers horror 'ripped neck' injury in Everton draw with ChelseaA. YoungEvertonEverton vs ChelseaChelseaPremier LeagueAshley Young suffered a nasty neck injury during Everton's Premier League clash against Chelsea on Sunday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowYoung 'ripped his neck' against ChelseaWas subbed off in the 73rd minuteWill miss Man City clash with suspension and injuryFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱