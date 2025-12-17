Arsenal women's player ratings vs Leuven: Olivia Smith stars but Gunners miss out on top-four finish despite Champions League cruise as play-off beckons for holders

Alessia Russo outmuscled her marker to draw a smart save out of Lowiese Seynhaeve in the Leuven net for Arsenal's first chance of the game, but the Belgium international was at fault for the opener just moments later as a neat one-two between Smith and Mariona Caldentey got the former in behind her marker, allowing her to side foot a tame effort towards goal. Seynhaeve could only parry back into danger, inviting the former Liverpool star to lift her first Champions League goal into the roof of the net.

Arsenal doubled their lead in the 27th minute when Russo held the ball up brilliantly in the opposition's final third, before turning and finding Mead on the corner of the hosts' box. The England international cut inside her defender, unleashing an arrowed, left-footed finish into the far corner of the Leuven net. Arsenal probably should have extended their lead before the half, with Synhaeve repeatedly denying their efforts, her diving save to deny Lotte Wubben-Moy's header the pick of the bunch in a busy opening 45 minutes for the Leuven 'keeper.

The hosts came out with renewed purpose in the second half, retaining possession and forcing Arsenal deeper without having a clear look at Anneke Borbe's goal. A triple-substitution in the 65th minute paid immediate dividends, however, as Caitlin Foord's cross was turned into her own net by Veefkind. The Gunners did not come away from Belgium unscathed, however, with Caldentey substituted in the 75th minute with an apparent knock.

Victories elsewhere for Bayern Munich and Chelsea means Arsenal ultimately finish the league phase in fifth, pushing the holders into the play-off round. They could face a return tie against Leuven as the 12th-placed side, or square off against Atletico Madrid who finished in 11th.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Den Dreef...