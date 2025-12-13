Arsenal women's player ratings vs Everton: Alessia Russo gets lucky in landmark game as Gunners down Toffees on Leah Williamson's return

A dramatic start to the match brought plenty of chances for both sides and three goals inside the opening 15 minutes. McCabe opened the scoring in glorious fashion with a brilliant shot from the edge of the box that flew across goal and past the dive of goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

Arsenal's celebrations didn't last long, though, as Everton levelled almost immediately. Some careless play from Mariona Caldentey as the north Londoners tried to play out from the back gifted Everton possession in a dangerous area. The ball was played through to Honoka Hayashi who had all the time in the world to curl a sensational strike home to make it 1-1.

Yet minutes later, Arsenal were ahead once again. A wayward Kim Little shot was bounced goalwards by Russo and clawed away by Brosnan with a desperate dive. Caitlin Foord fired the rebound into the back of the net, but the goal was subsequently given to Russo after it was confirmed the ball had previously crossed the line.

Arsenal went on to dominate possession but struggled to create more clear-cut chances, with Ruby Mace putting in an impressive showing for the hosts. Renee Slegers sent on Olivia Smith and Stina Blackstenius in the second half in a bid to find that all-important third goal and it was the former Liverpool star who sealed the win late on. A hopeful punt forward saw Smith control the ball with her first touch and then smash a strike past Brosnan to complete the victory.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Goodison Park...