Arsenal Everton RussoGetty
Gill Clark

Arsenal women's player ratings vs Everton: Alessia Russo gets lucky in landmark game as Gunners down Toffees on Leah Williamson's return

Alessia Russo marked her 100th Women's Super League appearance in style with a goal and an impressive showing as Arsenal ran out 3-1 winners over Everton on Saturday at Goodison Park. Katie McCabe and Olivia Smith were also on target in a dominant win for the Gunners, who received another boost as Lionesses star Leah Williamson made her long-awaited return from injury late on in the game.

A dramatic start to the match brought plenty of chances for both sides and three goals inside the opening 15 minutes. McCabe opened the scoring in glorious fashion with a brilliant shot from the edge of the box that flew across goal and past the dive of goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

Arsenal's celebrations didn't last long, though, as Everton levelled almost immediately. Some careless play from Mariona Caldentey as the north Londoners tried to play out from the back gifted Everton possession in a dangerous area. The ball was played through to Honoka Hayashi who had all the time in the world to curl a sensational strike home to make it 1-1.

Yet minutes later, Arsenal were ahead once again. A wayward Kim Little shot was bounced goalwards by Russo and clawed away by Brosnan with a desperate dive. Caitlin Foord fired the rebound into the back of the net, but the goal was subsequently given to Russo after it was confirmed the ball had previously crossed the line.

Arsenal went on to dominate possession but struggled to create more clear-cut chances, with Ruby Mace putting in an impressive showing for the hosts. Renee Slegers sent on Olivia Smith and Stina Blackstenius in the second half in a bid to find that all-important third goal and it was the former Liverpool star who sealed the win late on. A hopeful punt forward saw Smith control the ball with her first touch and then smash a strike past Brosnan to complete the victory.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Goodison Park...

  • Arsenal v Liverpool - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Aneke Borbe (7/10):

    Could do nothing about Hayashi's stunner but otherwise untroubled in the Arsenal goal. 

    Emily Fox (7/10):

    Calm and composed throughout and put some quality balls into the box for Arsenal, particularly for the second goal.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (7/10):

    A commanding performance in the backline and was great in possession.

    Steph Catley (7/10):

    Used the ball well and was defensively untroubled.

    Katie McCabe (8/10):

    Opened the scoring with a brilliant effort from the edge of the box for her first WSL goal of the season and provided a threat down the left.

    • Advertisement
  • Arsenal v Liverpool - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Kyra Cooney-Cross (7/10):

    Came really close to scoring her first-ever WSL goal but saw a great effort just deflected wide of the post. Tidy throughout and put in some important tackles.

    Kim Little (8/10):

    Only given an hour but a great performance in midfield by the captain against Everton. Inadvertently set up the second goal and regularly put quality balls into the box.

    Mariona Caldentey (6/10):

    A sloppy moment helped Everton equalise and she was guilty of a few more careless passes but her movement caused Everton all sorts of headaches.

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Beth Mead (6/10):

    Worked hard but not her day in front of goal. Had several chances to score but couldn't come up with the required finish.

    Alessio Russo (8/10):

    Marked her 100th WSL appearance with a goal and was lively throughout. Should probably have had a second but was denied by Brosnan after a great turn and shot and hit the woodwork in stoppage time.

    Caitlin Foord (7/10):

    A little unfortunate not to be on the scoresheet. Smashed the ball home for Arsenal's second but saw the goal given to Russo instead.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Stina Blackstenius (6/10):

    Sent on as Arsenal tried to make their dominance count but had few sights of goal.

    Olivia Smith (8/10):

    Made it goals in back-to-back games with a brilliant effort to seal the win.

    Leah Williamson (6/10):

    Given the last 10 minutes and received a huge reception as she made her first appearance since the Euros final.

    Victoria Pelova (6/10):

    Another late sub.

    Taylor Hinds (N/A):

    Only arrived in the 89th minute.

    Renee Slegers (7/10):

    Made three changes to her side and saw Arsenal enjoy a dominant win. Will be thrilled to see Smith score again and Williamson back in action.

Women's Champions League
Oud-Heverlee Leuven crest
Oud-Heverlee Leuven
OUD
Arsenal Women crest
Arsenal Women
ARS
0