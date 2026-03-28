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Arsenal women's player ratings vs Tottenham: Alessia Russo paints north London red with 22-minute hat-trick as Gunners climb to 2nd in WSL

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A first-half hat-trick from Alessia Russo powered Arsenal to a 5-2 win over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League on Saturday. The Gunners have one eye on their Champions League quarter-final with Chelsea having beaten the Blues 3-1 in the first leg on Tuesday before heading to Stamford Bridge this coming midweek, and ensured they are on track to qualify for next season's edition with a thumping victory back in domestic action.

Arsenal took the lead inside five minutes with relative ease. An in-swinging corner from Katie McCabe found Russo in acres of space, and she picked out the bottom corner with a thumping header.

Moments later, Russo doubled the hosts' advantage. Olivia Smith thought quickly to turn in space just outside the penalty area, and she slipped in a pass for Russo to knock beyond goalkeeper Lize Kop and roll into an empty net.

Spurs managed to score their first-ever WSL goal at the Emirates and equalised midway through the first half. Another fine corner was flicked on by Amanda Nilden and into the path of Cathinka Tandberg, with the last touch coming off Arsenal's Frida Maanum as it flew past Daphne van Domselaar into the net.

But that joy for the visitors was short-lived as Russo wrapped up her hat-trick on 27 minutes, with Kop passing straight to the striker to convert from close range.

Renee Slegers was able to use her riches in depth to Arsenal's benefit in the second half, with substitute Caitlin Foord adding the Gunners' fourth with a powerful strike at the near post following a deep cross from Smilla Holmberg.

Tottenham reduced the deficit back to two goals after Matilda Vinberg chested the ball into Bethany England's path, and her shot was too hot for Van Domselaar to handle.

With the final kick of the game, Stina Blackstenius raced cleared to score and add gloss to the scoreline as Arsenal rode their way to an 11th-successive win in all competitions and moved back up to second place in the WSL table after Manchester United's loss to runaway leaders Manchester City earlier on Saturday.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates...

  • Katie McCabe Arsenal 2026Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Daphne van Domselaar (6/10):

    One of five starters reinstated after being left out of Tuesday's Champions League win against Chelsea. Came up with an incredible finger-tip save on the stretch to deny England before letting another shot of hers through her fingers.

    Smilla Holmberg (8/10):

    Pushed high up and at times acted as the right winger, running at compatriots Nilden and Vinberg on Spurs' left flank. Produced a stunning assist for Foord.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (7/10):

    Together with Catley did extremely well to limit the physical threat of Tandberg.

    Steph Catley (7/10):

    Similarly impressive in ensuring Spurs had little to shout about in the final third, at least from open play.

    Katie McCabe (7/10):

    Got the ball rolling with a wicked corner for Russo to head home early doors. Like Holmberg loved to get forward as another attacker. Went close to scoring herself but saw her free-kick tipped over by Kop.

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  • Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Kim Little (7/10):

    Honoured for her services to the club pre-match having surpassed the 400-appearances mark and signed a new one-year contract. Put in a fine performance, notably producing a superb recovery challenge on Maika Hamano when Tottenham looked to break and Arsenal had no outfielders back. Given a rest late on with Codina taking her place.

    Mariona Caldentey (7/10):

    Was able to effortlessly glide between Tottenham's midfielders whenever she wanted to. Came off for Pelova.

    Frida Maanum (6/10):

    Didn't have the worst of games, though her track record was blotted by an own goal that briefly gave Spurs hope in a manic first-half.

  • Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Chloe Kelly (6/10):

    Arsenal's quietest attacker on the day, though still managed to add a couple of tricky dribbles to her personal highlight reel. Subbed for Mead just after the break.

    Alessia Russo (10/10):

    A striker full of confidence at the moment, carrying her superb form into the derby with a 22-minute hat-trick. Now up to 19 goals in all competitions this season, one off her record-high total of 2024-25. Given a standing ovation when replaced by Blackstenius.

    Olivia Smith (8/10):

    An absolute menace throughout the first half, linking up well with Russo and assisting her second en route to the hat-trick. Subbed at half-time for Foord while on a booking.

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  • Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Caitlin Foord (8/10):

    Replaced Smith for the second half. Scored her first WSL goal since September 12, ending a drought lasting 12 games.

    Beth Mead (6/10):

    Came on for Kelly. Worked hard off the ball.

    Stina Blackstenius (8/10):

    Made her 150th appearance for Arsenal, coming on for Russo. Grabbed a goal at the very last.

    Viktoria Pelova (7/10):

    Introduced for Caldentey. Assisted Blackstenius in the final minute.

    Laia Codina (N/A):

    Subbed on for Little for the closing stages.

    Renee Slegers (8/10):

    Arsenal have come to life in the second half of the season, chalking up 11 wins on the spin. The WSL title may be all but gone but Slegers has built a team who could definitely retain the Champions League.

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