Arsenal women player ratings vs Bayern Munich: Why was Katie McCabe subbed?! Full-back stars before being hooked as Pernille Harder inflicts heavy Champions League defeat

Arsenal's Women's Champions League campaign got off to the worst possible start as the Gunners were thumped 5-2 by Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening.

Arsenal took the lead after 30 minutes, as Mariona Caldentey volleyed home from close range after a fine cross from Katie McCabe.

Glodís Perla Viggosdottir equalised for Bayern on the verge of half-time, looping a brilliant header into the far corner, outjumping Stina Blackstenius, after a fine Georgia Stanway delivery.

Ten minutes after the restart, the comeback was complete as Sydney Lohmann scored brilliantly, angling an effort under Manuela Zinsberger.

The game continued to flow from end to end, as Laia Codina equalised with a fine header, again from a McCabe delivery, but Bayern - so dominant in the second half - were back in front with 20 minutes remaining, as Pernille Harder nodded home from a corner.

And Harder then added her second with just 13 minutes remaining - another header being from close in. The ex-Chelsea attacker even had time to complete her hat-trick, finishing after Julia Gwinn's cross with just five minutes left.

