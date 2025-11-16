Alessia Russo Arsenal WSL 2025-26Getty
Arsenal women's player ratings vs Tottenham: Derby frustration for misfiring Alessia Russo & Stina Blackstenius as Gunners draw a blank in WSL stalemate

Arsenal dropped further off the Women's Super League title-chasing pace after being held to a goalless draw by Tottenham in the north London derby. The Gunners, who are without a win through their last three games in all competitions, find themselves stuck in fourth place - nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City - after Alessia Russo and Co posted a blank against stubborn Spurs on Sunday.

The home side started brightly, in front of a lively atmosphere, with Tottenham aware of the need to burst out of the blocks in a bid to end their sorry recent record against their arch-rivals. Arsenal’s defence held firm, though, and Renee Slegers’ side slowly grew into the game.

United States star Emily Fox saw a tame effort saved on the 15-minute mark, before Kyra Cooney-Cross curled an ambitious strike inches past the post seven minutes later. England star Russo fired a difficult volley wide of the target with 10 minutes of the first-half remaining, while Stina Blackstenius saw a poor header and low drive from a tight angle easily kept out before the interval was reached.

The first chance of the second 45 also fell to the Swedish striker, but she fired high over the crossbar from eight yards out when leaning back and getting her effort all wrong. Substitute Olivia Smith will feel that she should have done better with a sight of goal on the hour as she drilled straight at Lize Kop before Mariona Caldentey lashed high over the top with her left foot 10 minutes from time as the contest began to fizzle out.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Brisbane Road..

  • Lotte Wubben-Moy Arsenal Tottenham WSL 2025-26Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Daphne van Domselaar (6/10):

    Did what was required of her on a relatively quiet afternoon - making one early save - with the odd risk being taken in possession when closed quickly by Tottenham forwards.

    Emily Fox (6/10):

    Fired in Arsenal’s first effort of note, which set the tone from that point. Happy to sit and allow others to flood forward, with Spurs being forced deeper into their shell.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (6/10):

    Never looked flustered and kept Spurs at arm’s length. Does not dive into challenges, forcing opponents to take an extra touch. Kept a clean sheet on her 100th WSL appearance.

    Steph Catley (6/10):

    Shaken up after taking a blow to the head during the first-half, which left her requiring treatment. Played through any pain and was rarely troubled by the Tottenham attack.

    Katie McCabe (5/10):

    Sloppy in possession, doing little to aid Arsenal’s cause when it came to building attacks. Was booked and it came as little surprise when she was hooked at the interval.

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Kyra Cooney-Cross (6/10):

    Drove the Gunners forward with positive intent. Set-piece delivery from deep caused Spurs problems at times and came as close as anybody to a goal when curling narrowly wide.

    Mariona Caldentey (6/10):

    Surprisingly quiet in the opening exchanges, seeing few touches, but her influence grew as the game wore on. Tried to drive Arsenal through midfield, but lacked any end product.

    Caitlin Foord (5/10):

    Despite Arsenal seeing a lot of the ball, she was rarely involved in their most promising moves. Formed part of a second-half shuffling of the Arsenal pack.

  • Stina Blackstenius Arsenal Tottenham WSL 2025-26Getty

    Attack

    Alessia Russo (6/10):

    Arsenal’s record when fielding her and Blackstenius is impressive, but the Lionesses striker is better leading the line. Had a couple of half chances while being starved of service.

    Beth Mead (6/10):

    Replaced at half-time. Provided a couple of dangerous deliveries and was always looking to tee up team-mates. Took a terrible free-kick moments before the interval.

    Stina Blackstenius (5/10):

    Found space hard to come by early on. Saw a tame header and shot from a tight angle easily saved. Fired over when well placed early in the second half before being hauled off.

  • Renee Slegers Arsenal 2025-26Getty

    Subs & Manager

    Olivia Smith (7/10):

    Strong in the tackle and willing to race forward. Made an immediate impression and posed a threat on the right throughout the second 45 - with one clear sight of goal being passed up.

    Taylor Hinds (5/10):

    Did not have much to do defensively, which may have impacted her concentration. Did not offer much of an improvement on McCabe.

    Frida Maanum (6/10):

    One bright burst into the penalty area troubled Tottenham, but her cross-shot was ultimately cut out before it could reach Russo.

    Chloe Kelly (N/A):

    Thrown on for the final three minutes.

    Renee Slegers (6/10):

    Did her best to mix things up with second-half changes, but was unable to find that attacking spark. Needs a win to raise morale in the Gunners camp.

