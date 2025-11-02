Arsenal women's player ratings vs Leicester: That's more like it! Beth Mead and Alessia Russo shine as much-improved Gunners enjoy convincing WSL win

One of Arsenal's most notable issues in recent times has been the inability to really kill games off once they take the lead and, in that sense, this was a really encouraging day out as goals from Russo and Stina Blackstenius, either side of an own goal from Sari Kees, allowed the Gunners to race into a 3-0 lead before half time. Renee Slegers' side were positive, looked confident and showcased the sort of ruthlessness that is going to be vital if they are to mount a serious charge for a first WSL title since 2019.

That Arsenal were able to play at this level given the list of absentees was notable, too. Olivia Smith and Frida Maanum both sustained injuries on international duty, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Kyra Cooney-Cross were missing due to illness and Emily Fox could only make the bench, having played in the United States on Wednesday night. It meant a first league start for Laia Codina in over a year; just a second start of the season, in all competitions, for Blackstenius; and a place at right-back for the left-footed Taylor Hinds, fresh off an England debut in midweek.

But that enforced reshuffle proved to be anything but a negative as Arsenal breezed to a well-needed victory, as a clinical strike from Russo, an own goal from the England striker's teasing cross and two great finishes from Blackstenius saw off Leicester with ease, despite Noemie Mouchon's late consolation. Was it a performance of title contenders? It's perhaps hard to say so, given this was a game many expected Slegers' side to win and the fact there were a few decent opportunities that a better team than Leicester would not have wasted. However, it was certainly a good tune-up for the Gunners ahead of next week's clash with Chelsea, where those credentials will really be put to the test.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the King Power Stadium...