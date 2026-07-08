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Old Arsenal injury means Wojciech Szczesny feels pain after every save - with Barcelona goalkeeper revealing that he often can’t take his own gloves off
The lasting legacy of a 2008 fracture
While Szczesny’s move to Barcelona during the 2024-25 season was hailed as a fairy-tale return from retirement, the Polish international has now shed light on the brutal physical reality of his career. The goalkeeper fractured both of his arms during a gym session in North London, and the consequences have followed him through stints at Roma, Juventus, and now Camp Nou. The chronic pain was a primary factor in his initial decision to retire after Euro 2024, as the daily grind of professional football became increasingly difficult to manage.
- AFP
Catching the ball with pain
Speaking to former international teammate Grzegorz Krychowiak on YouTube, the veteran shot-stopper explained that a devastating injury sustained during his time at Arsenal in 2008 changed everything. He revealed the level of discomfort he faces during every match and training session under Hansi Flick.
“It’s just that I can’t catch the ball without feeling pain. There hasn’t been a single shot I’ve saved without feeling anything. It’s just that I’ve got used to the pain, and it’s a very unpleasant sensation,” Szczesny said.
Struggles beyond the football pitch
The pain does not end when the final whistle blows. Szczesny explained that the inflammation and fatigue in his hands often bleed into his personal life, making even the simplest chores nearly impossible after an intense day on the grass. Such limitations have become a frustrating but accepted part of his daily routine as he manages his body through the twilight of his career.
Continuing his honest admission, he said: “Sometimes I can’t even take my glove off because I can’t undo the Velcro and I have to ask for help. I can’t hold a bottle of water without dropping it, or unscrew the cap. It usually takes me about an hour.”
- Getty Images Sport
Avoiding a repeat of childhood
Beyond the physical scars, Szczesny also opened up about the emotional weight of his relationship with his father, Maciej Szczesny. The Barcelona man confessed that his childhood was defined by a sense of dread whenever his father, himself a former professional goalkeeper, returned home.
“From a very young age, there was a relationship between us in which I was afraid of my father,” he reflected. “I never had the feeling of thinking, ‘Oh, Dad’s coming.’ It was more like, ‘Bloody hell, Dad’s coming,’ because you never knew what mood he’d be in when he arrived.” This experience has shaped Szczesny's own approach to fatherhood, with the Pole concluding: “I promised myself that I would never make my son afraid of me coming home.”
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