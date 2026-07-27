Revealed: Arsenal prepared to make Vinicius Junior their highest-paid player EVER if he completes transfer from Real Madrid

Arsenal’s pursuit of Vinicius is set to escalate, with the club willing to offer the Brazilian the biggest contract in their history. To convince the forward to make the switch to North London, the Gunners are ready to drastically improve upon his current £400,000-a-week terms at the Bernabeu, according to The Telegraph.

The hierarchy in north London is eager to build on their recent success, having finally ended a 22-year wait for a Premier League title. Rewarding key figures like Bukayo Saka with contracts worth around £365,000 per week has set a new benchmark, but the pursuit of Vinicius would take their spending to an entirely new level.



