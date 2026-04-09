Arsenal told they 'might've won Premier League already' if they'd signed Bundesliga striker instead of Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal's decision to invest heavily in Gyokeres has been called into question by former Champions League winner Smicer. The Swedish international arrived at the Emirates from Sporting CP in a high-profile £64 million deal, but his debut season has sparked debate among pundits regarding his efficiency in front of goal.

While Gyokeres has found more consistency in the second half of the campaign, his early struggles contributed to a perceived lack of clinical edge in the Gunners' attack. Smicer argues that a different profile of striker from the Bundesliga would have been the final piece of the puzzle for Arteta’s side.