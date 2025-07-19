viktor-gyokeres(C)Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Why Arsenal's big-money move for Viktor Gyokeres remains at an impasse with Gunners at transfer loggerheads with Sporting

Arsenal are yet to seal a move for Viktor Gyokeres despite closing in on a deal that could be worth around £69 million ($93m). Gyokeres is determined to leave Sporting CP this summer as he wants a move to the Premier League ahead of the 2025-26 campaign and as a result he did not even turn up for the club's pre-season preparations and instead stayed back in his homeland.

