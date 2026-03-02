Arsenal move imminent! Lionesses star Georgia Stanway reveals she's 'very close' to signing for new club after announcing Bayern Munich departure

Stanway announced back in January that she would be leaving Bayern Munich this summer, bringing to an end a very successful and enjoyable four-year spell in Germany. The England international has won three league titles, two Super Cups and one German Cup in her time in Munich, a haul she could yet add to with still involved in the cup, the Champions League and sitting top of the Bundesliga.

To leave the club was a decision she described as being "incredibly difficult" to make and she reiterated as much when facing the English media for the first time since the news was announced. Speaking in the Lionesses' pre-match press conference on Monday, joining head coach Sarina Wiegman ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, Stanway said: "It was really difficult. I've absolutely loved my time at Bayern. It's probably one of the best decisions I've ever made in my life. From the moment I got there, it felt like home. It was a really difficult decision to tell them that I wasn't going to be re-signing and I think that's because I still love it there and I've kind of come to the conclusion that I want to always have good memories at Bayern.

"I never want to get to the point where I'm not enjoying something or I'm a little bit over it. I want to continue to fulfil the rest of this season. Obviously, we're in a really good position in the league and the Champions League as well, and I want to try make as many memories as possible, so that my memories at Bayern are always positive."