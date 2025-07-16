Arsenal get transfer approach for forgotten man Reiss Nelson as Gunners close in on £52m Noni Madueke

Fulham have reportedly initiated formal discussions with Arsenal over the prospect of bringing Reiss Nelson back to Craven Cottage for the upcoming season. The 24-year-old winger, who progressed through the Gunners’ youth ranks, could rejoin Marco Silva’s side on a temporary deal, with the precise structure of the proposed move still under negotiation.

Fulham keen to re-sign Nelson

Have started negotiations with the Gunners

A loan deal is likely to be thrashed out