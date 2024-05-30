'I would like' - Arsenal target Daphne van Domselaar responds to transfer links as Gunners' goalkeeper search moves away from Lionesses star Mary Earps
Daphne van Domselaar has admitted she 'would like' to join a club like Arsenal as their goalkeeper search moves away from Lionesses star Mary Earps.
- Arsenal's interest in Earps has cooled
- Van Domselaar now main goalkeeper target
- Aston Villa star responds to transfer links