Arsenal considering summer transfer move for Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon

Gordon has become a fan favourite at Newcastle due to his tireless running and goal contributions, but the lure of another season of Champions League football and a potential title charge at the Emirates Stadium could be a significant factor. While Newcastle would be loath to lose one of their most influential players, the club’s ongoing battle with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) could complicate the situation. The Magpies have already had to navigate tight financial margins, and a substantial offer for Gordon might prove difficult to ignore if they need to balance the books. Internal discussions at Arsenal are believed to be ongoing regarding the feasibility of a deal that would likely require a massive transfer fee.